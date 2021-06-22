GESY: Now the cost of services recipients receive included in e-mail

In an announcement, the Health Insurance Organization noted that it has enriched the communication system with the GESY recipients so that information will include details about the indicative costs of the services the recipients received by providers of GESY.

Specifically, the automated system the recipients receive every time there is a compensation claim by the provider who provided a service to them, now the indicative cost of the services received is also included.

The Organization is asking citizens if they have any reason to believe that the cost of services is inaccurate or wrong to contact the GESY Service Center immediately.