Gesy fails to provide pioneer drugs preventing heart attacks because of expense

The General Health Scheme (Gesy) in Cyprus fails to provide pioneer drugs to prevent heart attacks because these are highly expensive, Philenews reported on Friday citing representatives of the island’s Cardiology Society.

Not all people with a heart failure pre-condition can afford to buy these drugs and in cases when they are absolutely essential time-consuming committee procedures at the Ministry of Health are followed.

But time is extremely important in heart failure cases, one also said before the House Health Committee.

At the same time, the Cardiological Society noted that Gesy has still to provide them with records and software with detailed information on people with cardiovascular diseases in Cyprus.

The Society needs to know exactly how many are currently those with heart failure pre-condition but also the exact number of heart attacks recorded annually in Cyprus.