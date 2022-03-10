GESY doctors to be paid according to referrals

NewsLocalGESY doctors to be paid according to referrals

The Health Insurance Organization has already informed all GESY doctors that as of June, there will be a new way of payment. Personal physicians will be given points depending on the number of referrals they will issue for specialized doctors and at the end of the month they will receive their money in the following way: Some 70% of their salary will be based on the number of patients they have registered on their list and the remaining 30% will be calculated on the basis of qualitative criteria.

With this decision, the number of referrals issued by personal physicians will constitute part of their salary percentage. Furthermore, doctors will be evaluated for every age group of patients separately.

By gavriella
