GESY Doctors’ salaries and referrals reduced during 2021

The Health Minister and the Health Insurance Organization studied all facts regarding the General Health System (GESY) in Cyprus during a meeting on Tuesday.

It was ascertained that during 2021, the GESY specialist doctors increased by 19% while the number of beneficiaries had increased to 910,000 by 31 December 2021, even though the system had been initially planned on the basis that there would be 850,000 beneficiaries.

At the same time, there has been an important reduction in the number of referrals by personal physicians while the doctors’ salaries have also been reduced compared to the previous year.

The Health Minister and the Health Insurance Organization are examining the possibility of purchasing services from a specialized agency which will undertake to monitor input in the GESY software so that there will be ongoing control.

