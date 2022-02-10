Gesy doctor pockets 7,300 euros for ‘fictitious’ injections, to be prosecuted

A General Health System (Gesy) private doctor who pocketed €7,300 between July 2020 and May 2021 for injections that never took place will be prosecuted at the Attorney General’s order.

At the same time, a second doctor who allegedly also issued fictitious invoices for services not rendered is to face prosecution soon, Philenews reported on Thursday.

The first case came to light after patients complained that the documentation turned up on their medical files.

Available evidence suggests that the prosecuted doctor will be charged with corruption, money laundering, falsification of documents and fraud and embezzlement through false pretenses.

The Cyprus Medical Association has condemned the case but also said that such incidences are rare.

However, the second such case under the radar of the Law Office concerns a doctor accused of charging the health system of a hysterectomy she had allegedly carried out.

But her 72-year-old patient filed a complaint that even though she was taken to the operating room and told the operation had taken place this was not the case.

The complainant heard the truth after being examined by a second doctor.