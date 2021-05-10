Geroskipou town’s three new green sport aim to upgrade standard of living

NewsLocalGeroskipou town's three new green sport aim to upgrade standard of living

Three new green spots in Geroskipou aim to upgrade the area’s standard of living and are part of a long linear park linking it with neighboring tourist-flooded coastal Paphos.

The new green sports are in Kolonis area and are the intitiative of the Municipality of Geroskipou, the Citizens’ Initiative “100 thousand trees,” the Centre for Studies and Research Coast, the Lions Clubs of Paphos and the Athinodoros Group of Companies.

The first tree planting in order to create the area’s two new green lungs took place a  month ago.

The green spaces will essentially be the beginning of a linear park that will end at the other end of the Municipality, at the location “Seven Agious Georgides”, covering a distance of almost four kilometres.

 

 

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
