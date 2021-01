A 15-year-old boy almost got burnt from a fire which started in his Geroskipou home on Sunday afternoon while he was all alone, police said on Monday.

The fire, which started from one of the bedrooms in the house caused extensive damage but the teenager was lucky enough to run out on time.

He had informed his mother on the phone and she alerted the fire brigade which arrived at the house promptly.

Police are carrying out investigations into the cause of the fire.

(Philenews)