News World Germany to lift travel ban for EU, Schengen countries and UK from...

Germany to lift travel ban for EU, Schengen countries and UK from June 15

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas waits for the beginning of the weekly cabinet meeting, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Berlin, Germany April 8, 2020. Markus Schreiber/Pool via REUTERS

Germany will lift a travel ban for European Union member states plus Britain, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Switzerland from 15 June as long as there are no entry bans or large-scale lockdowns in those countries, the foreign minister said.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Heiko Maas said all countries concerned met those criteria except Norway due to an entry ban and Spain, where he said parliament was deciding whether to extend an entry ban.

Maas said the travel warning would be replaced with guidelines, adding that Germans would be urged not to travel to Britain when not essential while a 14-day quarantine in place.

(Reuters)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
