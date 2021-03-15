News World Germany to halt AstraZeneca vaccinations - Health Ministry

Germany to halt AstraZeneca vaccinations – Health Ministry

Germany will stop administering AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesman for the Health Ministry said on Monday, making Germany the latest of several European countries to pause following reports of recipients being taken ill.

The ministry said the decision followed a recommendation from the Paul Ehrlich Institute, Germany’s authority in charge of vaccines.

“Following a recommendation from the Paul Ehrlich Institute, the government is, out of caution, halting the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that Health Minister Jens Spahn would provide further details at a news conference at 4 pm local time (1500 GMT).

Several EU countries have called a halt to the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports from Denmark and Norway of possible serious side-effects, including bleeding and blood clots.

Last week, Lothar Wieler, head of Germany’s Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases, said there was no evidence that patients who received the vaccine were more likely than patients of a similar age group to suffer blood conditions.

Many millions of people in Britain have so far received the British-Swedish pharma company’s vaccine.

(Reuters)

Read more: Netherlands halts use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleMusic that ‘uplifts’ people to get up and dance forbidden, restaurant protocol stipulates
Next articleTory MPs reject two state or confederation outcome on Cyprus issue in letter to UK Foreign Secretary

Top Stories

Local

Tory MPs reject two state or confederation outcome on Cyprus issue in letter to UK Foreign Secretary

Josephine Koumettou -
Three pro-Cypriot Conservative MPs have written to the UK Foreign Secretary highlighting their longstanding view that a negotiated settlement to reunite Cyprus must lead...
Read more
World

Germany to halt AstraZeneca vaccinations – Health Ministry

Josephine Koumettou -
Germany will stop administering AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesman for the Health Ministry said on Monday, making Germany the latest of several European countries...
Read more
Local

Music that ‘uplifts’ people to get up and dance forbidden, restaurant protocol stipulates

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry released on Monday the rules which restaurants and other dining establishments reopening tomorrow have to follow to prevent the spread of...
Read more
World

‘Mank’ leads Oscar nominations with 10 nods

Josephine Koumettou -
Netflix's 1930s Hollywood drama "Mank" led Oscar nominations on Monday with 10 nods, including best picture, director and for actors Gary Oldman and Amanda...
Read more
World

EU launches legal case over British Northern Ireland changes

Josephine Koumettou -
The European Union launched legal action on Monday against unilateral British changes to Northern Irish trading arrangements that Brussels says breach the Brexit divorce...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

‘Mank’ leads Oscar nominations with 10 nods

Josephine Koumettou -
Netflix's 1930s Hollywood drama "Mank" led Oscar nominations on Monday with 10 nods, including best picture, director and for actors Gary Oldman and Amanda...
Read more
World

EU launches legal case over British Northern Ireland changes

Josephine Koumettou -
The European Union launched legal action on Monday against unilateral British changes to Northern Irish trading arrangements that Brussels says breach the Brexit divorce...
Read more
World

Vatican decrees that Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions

Josephine Koumettou -
The Vatican said on Monday that priests and other Roman Catholic Church ministers cannot bless same-sex unions and that such blessings are "not licit"...
Read more
World

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Josephine Koumettou -
AstraZeneca said a review of safety data of people vaccinated with its COVID-19 shot has shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros