News World Germany says Russian Covid-19 vaccine not sufficiently tested

Germany says Russian Covid-19 vaccine not sufficiently tested

A handout photo provided by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) shows samples of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, in Moscow, Russia August 6, 2020. Picture taken August 6, 2020. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn on Wednesday said Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine had not been sufficiently tested, adding the aim was to have a safe product rather than just being first to start vaccinating people.

President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday that Russia had become the first country to grant regulatory approval to a Covid-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing.

Moscow’s decision to grant approval before final trials have been completed has raised concerns among some experts.

“It can be dangerous to start vaccinating millions, if not billions, of people too early because it could pretty much kill the acceptance of vaccination if it goes wrong, so I’m very sceptical about what’s going on in Russia,” Spahn told radio broadcaster Deutschlandfunk.

“I would be pleased if we had an initial, good vaccine but based on everything we know – and that’s the fundamental problem, namely that the Russians aren’t telling us much – this has not been sufficiently tested,” he added.

Spahn said it was crucial, even during a pandemic, to carry out proper studies and tests and make the results public to give people confidence in the vaccine.

“It’s not about being first somehow – it’s about having an effective, tested and therefore safe vaccine,” he said when asked about Russia’s vaccine, which will be called “Sputnik V” in homage to the world’s first satellite launched by the Soviet Union.

Only about 10% of clinical trials are successful and some scientists fear Moscow may be putting national prestige before safety.

Putin and other officials have said it is completely safe. Government officials have said it will be administered to medical personnel, and then to teachers, on a voluntary basis at the end of this month or in early September. Mass roll-out in Russia is expected to start in October.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCash, Rolex watch stolen from Pegeia holiday home
Next articleBrussels makes face masks compulsory in all public spaces

Top Stories

Photos

A ship ran aground on a reef at Riviere des Creoles

Andreas Nicolaides -
A general view shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, on August 11,...
Read more
World

Brussels makes face masks compulsory in all public spaces

Annie Charalambous -
Wearing a face mask became compulsory on Wednesday in all public places in Brussels as the number of COVID-19 infections rose to a government alert level...
Read more
World

Germany says Russian Covid-19 vaccine not sufficiently tested

Annie Charalambous -
German Health Minister Jens Spahn on Wednesday said Russia's Covid-19 vaccine had not been sufficiently tested, adding the aim was to have a safe...
Read more
Local

Cash, Rolex watch stolen from Pegeia holiday home

Maria Bitar -
Paphos Police are investigating a case of burglary of a holiday home in Pegeia after a report was filed late on Tuesday by British...
Read more
World

EU states urge for talks on potential Turkey sanctions

Annie Charalambous -
EU states have urged foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell to call emergency foreign ministers talks on potential Turkey sanctions. The office of Greek prime minister...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Brussels makes face masks compulsory in all public spaces

Annie Charalambous -
Wearing a face mask became compulsory on Wednesday in all public places in Brussels as the number of COVID-19 infections rose to a government alert level...
Read more
World

EU states urge for talks on potential Turkey sanctions

Annie Charalambous -
EU states have urged foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell to call emergency foreign ministers talks on potential Turkey sanctions. The office of Greek prime minister...
Read more
World

UK economic output collapses by record 20% in second quarter

Annie Charalambous -
Britain's economy shrank by a record 20.4% between April and June, when the coronavirus lock down was tightest, the largest contraction reported by any...
Read more
World

Joe Biden chooses U.S. Senator Kamala Harris for White House running mate

Annie Charalambous -
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday picked Senator Kamala Harris as his choice for vice president, making her the first Black woman on...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros