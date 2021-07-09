Germany plans to designate Cyprus as a high coronavirus incidence area which means that incoming travellers must quarantine, Reuters reported on Friday citing the Funke group of newspapers.

Quarantine can be shortened if they test negative five days after entry, the report also said.

The Health Ministry in Nicosia announced 993 new Covid-19 cases all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours. A total of 49,032 PCR and rapid antigen tests had been carried out.

At the same time, Germany plans to declare all of Spain a coronavirus risk area, meaning tourists and returning Germans would need to present a negative test to avoid going into quarantine.

The COVID-19 infection rate in Spain has more than doubled in a week as the Delta variant tears through unvaccinated younger adults. Germany has previously designated only a few regions in Spain as risk areas.

Germany on Thursday reported 970 new infections and 31 deaths. The 7-day incidence per 100,000 people stood at 5.2.