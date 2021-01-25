Germany expects EU approval for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Friday

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is expected to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University on Friday, a spokesman of German’s health ministry told reporters in Berlin on Monday (January 25).

Hanno Kautz reiterated earlier remarks by the German government “we remain confident that we can offer a vaccination to every German this coming summer.”

Kautz said that “already in February, we will receive several million vaccine doses from Astra Zeneca, less than expected but still.”

He also cited German COVID-19 vaccine producer CureVac and U.S. maker Johnson & Johnson from which “we also expect approvals.”

EU officials are due to seek clarification from AstraZeneca executives on unexpected delivery problems on Monday afternoon.

(Reuters)