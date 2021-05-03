Germany dismantles international child pornography ring with 400 thousand members

German police said they had dismantled the ‘BOYSTOWN’ platform, one of the biggest child pornography rings in the world, operating on Darknet and believed to have 400 thousand members.

‘BOYSTOWN’ was launched in 2019 and German authorities, following months of monitoring and investigation, uprooted the platform last month.

Three German citizens, men aged 40, 49 and 54, were arrested following coordination between Europol, a German special police unit and the national security forces of Holland, Sweden, Australia, the USA and Canada.

An international arrest warrant has been issued against a fourth German citizen, 64, living in Paraguay.

The 400 thousand members were exchanging child pornography material, both images and videos, through the platform, including sexual abuse of small children.

Three of the four men arrested are believed to be the platform’s administrators and monitored traffic of paedophiles on BOYSTOWN.