News World Germany and France prepare new lockdowns as COVID sweeps Europe

Germany and France prepare new lockdowns as COVID sweeps Europe

 

Germany and France were preparing to announce restrictions approaching the level of last spring’s blanket lockdowns, as COVID deaths across Europe rose almost 40% in a week, while financial markets tumbled on fears of the likely economic costs.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was due to meet state premiers in a conference call to discuss closing restaurants and bars but keeping schools and nurseries open, while allowing people to go out in public only with members of their own household.

In France, which has seen more than 50,000 new cases a day, President Emmanuel Macron will give a televised address in the evening and is expected to announce further curbs on movement following the curfew measures introduced across much of the country last week.

News television BFM TV reported that the government was considering a month-long lockdown from midnight on Thursday, but there was no confirmation from Macron’s office.

The measures, following similar moves in Italy and Spain, are expected to leave schools and most businesses working and would be less severe than the near-total lockdowns imposed at the start of the crisis in March and April.

But the economic cost is likely to be heavy, wiping out the fragile signs of recovery seen over the summer and raising the prospect of a double-dip recession. European stock markets hit their lowest levels since June on Wednesday while the euro fell against the dollar.

While leaders have been desperate to avoid the crippling cost of lockdowns, the new measures reflect mounting alarm at the galloping pace of the pandemic from Spain, France and Germany to Russia, Poland and Bulgaria.

“If we wait until the intensive care units are full, it will be too late,” said German Health Minister Jens Spahn, whose country has already taken in patients from its neighbour the Netherlands, where hospitals have reached their limits.

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Wednesday that hospital beds were at 90% of capacity in 16 regions of the country, while officials have warned that even well-equipped health systems like those in France and Switzerland could reach breaking point within days.

The European Commission called on European governments to step up their response and coordinate testing strategies and said there was still time to hold back the disease.

“The situation is very serious, but we can still slow down the spread of the virus if everybody takes responsibility,” Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference.

The latest figures from the World Health Organization on Tuesday showed Europe reported 1.3 million new cases in the past seven days, nearly half the 2.9 million reported worldwide, with over 11,700 deaths, a 37% jump over the previous week.

The United States, which saw more than half a million cases over the past week, has seen record daily infections and, while many countries in Asia have largely brought the disease under control, China reported 42 new cases on Tuesday, its highest daily toll in more than two months.

So far, more than 42 million cases and more than 1.1 million deaths have been recorded worldwide from the virus, which was first identified in the central Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of last year.

Governments across Europe have been under fire for a lack of coordination and for failing to use a lull in cases over the summer to bolster defences, leaving hospitals unprepared and forcing people on to packed public transport to get to work.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleRain arrives over the weekend. but temperatures much higher than seasonal average
Next articleAnkara provocatively announces Varosha works, as Turkish minister illegally visits

Top Stories

Local

Huge 8500 euro fine for unmarked tobacco products

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A twenty nine year old was fined 8 and a half thousand euro for unmarked tobacco products that were discovered by police at his...
Read more
Local

Ankara provocatively announces Varosha works, as Turkish minister illegally visits

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Turkey's Environment and Urban Planning minister Murat Kurum, illegally visited the fenced off city of Famagusta, accompanied by a delegation, the latest in a...
Read more
World

Germany and France prepare new lockdowns as COVID sweeps Europe

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Germany and France were preparing to announce restrictions approaching the level of last spring’s blanket lockdowns, as COVID deaths across Europe rose almost 40%...
Read more
Local

Rain arrives over the weekend. but temperatures much higher than seasonal average

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A warm air current is still affecting the area, but showers and possibly storms are expected on Saturday, with temperatures dropping slightly, but remaining...
Read more
Local

Digital Policy ministry ready for distance learning if lockdown imposed

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The Digital Policy ministry assured it was ready on the technical side to organise distance learning, if a total lockdown was imposed over the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Renewed shelling claims lives in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict stretching into a 2nd month

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of killing civilians by shelling cities in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, in an escalation of a month-long conflict over...
Read more
World

Egypt says freedom of expression ‘stops’ when Muslims offended

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said freedom of expression should stop if it offends more than 1.5 billion people, following the display of images in...
Read more
World

Merkel wants to close bars, gyms, restaurants to halt virus spread

Constantinos Tsintas -
  German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants state premiers to agree to close all restaurants and bars from Nov. 4 in a bid to curb coronavirus...
Read more
World

Turkey condemns French caricature featuring Erdogan

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Top Turkish officials condemned a caricature scorning President Tayyip Erdogan in the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, calling it a “disgusting effort” to “spread...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros