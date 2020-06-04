News World German public prosecutors think Madeleine McCann is dead

German public prosecutors think Madeleine McCann is dead

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

Madeleine McCann, the British girl who disappeared in Portugal in 2007 aged just three, is dead, Germany’s prosecutor said on Thursday after identifying an imprisoned German child abuser as a murder suspect.

McCann vanished from her bedroom on May 3 during a family vacation in the Algarve while her parents were dining with friends nearby in the resort of Praia da Luz.

Her disappearance sparked an international search, with missing posters of the little girl’s face papered across the world and celebrity appeals for information that could help track her down and bring her abductors to justice.

“We assume that the girl is dead,” Braunschweig state prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters said. “The public prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig is investigating a 43-year-old German national on suspicion of murder.”

The German man, who was not publicly named, lived in the Algarve between 1995 and 2007 and burgled hotels and holiday flats as well as trading drugs, German police said. He is currently in detention over a different matter.

British and German police appealed for information about the man and released photographs of vehicles – a Volkswagen camper van and a Jaguar – which he used at the time.

German police said earlier that the suspect, who lived near Praia da Luz, has been sentenced on numerous occasions to prison terms for sexual abuse of children in the past.

They said they were treating the case as a suspected murder and had determined the method used to kill McCann. No body has ever been found.

“All we have ever wanted is to find her, uncover the truth and bring those responsible to justice,” her parents, Kate and Gerry, said in a statement issued before the German prosecutor spoke.

“We will never give up hope of finding Madeleine alive but whatever the outcome may be, we need to know as we need to find peace.”

Police said they wanted to speak to a thus-far unidentified second person who spoke with the German suspect from a Portuguese phone number on May 3, 2007 at the time of McCann’s disappearance.

(Reuters)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleAnastasiades’ visit to Israel aims at further upgrading already excellent relations
Next articleDeputy tourism minister says arrivals from UK likely “in next few weeks”

Top Stories

Local

Twice as many tests in Cyprus than UK per 100k population, 10x that of Holland – report

Josephine Koumettou -
According to data from the latest report by the Health Ministry's Epidemiological Surveillance Unit, as of June 2, Cyprus has performed 13,734 tests per...
Read more
Local

No new Covid-19 cases in Cyprus on Thursday

Bouli Hadjioannou -
No new coronavirus cases were reported in Cyprus on Thursday after 1996 tests, in what Health Ministry experts described as "a brilliant result" at...
Read more
World

EU considers broadening scrutiny of foreign investments

Bouli Hadjioannou -
The European Union's executive has proposed broadening scrutiny of foreign investments in the bloc, according to a public draft document, part of efforts to...
Read more
Local

Wedding industry pleads for rethink on gathering restrictions

Josephine Koumettou -
The government's decision yesterday to entirely lift the ban on gatherings on September 1 has taken the wedding industry by surprise, with a group...
Read more
Economy

Fiscal Council urges caution with public funds

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The government should be cautious in channeling public funds until there is clarity concerning the development of the crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak, ...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Poulles (Υoung kolokassi)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Either you thrash the coriander seeds in a mortar, without making them into dust, or you gradually crush them in a blender. Remove the edges...
Read more
Local Food

Pork cooked in wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Crush the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar or pulse-blend in a blender, taking care not to over-grind. Put the meat in bowl (not...
Read more
Local Food

Lefkaritikos tavas – O ‘protinos’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the meat and rice separately. In a ‘tava’ (oven proof deep clay pot) first put a layer of five-six pieces of meat...
Read more
Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

EU considers broadening scrutiny of foreign investments

Bouli Hadjioannou -
The European Union's executive has proposed broadening scrutiny of foreign investments in the bloc, according to a public draft document, part of efforts to...
Read more
World

EU to use $2.7 billion fund to buy promising COVID-19 vaccines

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The European Union is preparing to use an emergency 2.4-billion- euro fund to make advance purchases of promising vaccines against the new coronavirus, EU...
Read more
World

UK’s ‘useless and ineffective’ quarantine will hammer tourism, Ryanair boss says

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Britain does not have a proper plan for its 14-day international quarantine and the introduction of such a "useless and ineffective" scheme will do...
Read more
World

Madeleine McCann’s family says police lead on new suspect is ‘very significant’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The parents of Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in Portugal in 2007 aged just three sparking a worldwide hunt, said a police announcement of a...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros