German Oncology Center strongly denies announced confirmed covid cases

German Oncology Center in Limassol on Friday strongly denied a Health Ministry announcement alleging confirmed coronavirus cases had been recorded there.

“We were surprised to read the announcement of the Ministry of Health saying there are confirmed cases of coronavirus in the German Oncology Center,” Dr Nicos Zamboglou who heads the private medical centre said in a written statement.

“I declare responsibly that, so far and very fortunately, there has been no case among our Center’s staff…At the same time, we want to assure that in case of a coronavirus case here, we will be the first to announce it,” he added.

He then called on those in charge at the Ministry to be very careful with what they announce, because in this case, cancer patients were forced to postpone treatments and endanger their lives for no reason.

By Annie Charalambous
