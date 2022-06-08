NewsWorldGerman foreign minister cuts trip to Greece, Turkey short after positive Covid...

German foreign minister cuts trip to Greece, Turkey short after positive Covid test

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock And French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna Attend A News Conference In Berlin
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock And French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna Attend A News Conference In Berlin

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is cutting a a trip abroad short after testing positive for the coronavirus on her first stop in Pakistan, her ministry confirmed late on Tuesday.

Baerbock, who met earlier on Tuesday with her Pakistani counterpart in Islamabad, has cancelled all further dates of the trip, which also included stops in Greece and Turkeysaid the ministry.

She tested positive after lunch after she had noticed that she lost her sense of taste, said the ministry. A rapid antigen test she took in the morning had been negative, it added.

It is unclear when she will return to Germany.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleMainly fine on Wednesday, local showers inland and mountainous areas
Next articleRussian, Turkish defence ministers discuss Syria, grain exports from Ukraine

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros