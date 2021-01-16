News Local German FM travels to Ankara on Grecoturkish energy confrontation

German FM: Turkey’s EU bid and solution of the Cyprus problem are connected

 

Germany is launching yet another mediating effort over Grecoturkish natural gas differences in the Eastern Mediterranean, as foreign minister Haiko Maas travels to Ankara on Monday.

According to the German News Agency, Maas will be holding talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, as Turkey has repeatedly violated Greek territorial waters laying a claim to energy exploration.

Athens and Ankara are launching a dialogue over natural gas exploration and other issues on January 25, following an almost five year stalemate.

Berlin has been mediating for months, with the German foreign minister travelling to both countries last summer.

By Constantinos Tsintas
German FM travels to Ankara on Grecoturkish energy confrontation

