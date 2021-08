A while ago shots were fired outside a house in Geri area of Nicosia.

According to information, there has been a conflict between neighbors about a parking place and then one of the neighbors fired with his hunting gun against the other two, a father and a son.

The father is currently at the Nicosia General Hospital under sedation be taken there to be examined by coroners Papetta and Orthdoxou.

Strong police forces rushed to the scene and are taking testimonies by the neighbors.