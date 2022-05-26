Georgia marks anniversary of 1918 declaration of independence

Georgia marked the anniversary of its 1918 declaration of independence on on Thursday (May 26) with a military parade.

President Salome Zourabichvili and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili were among those who attended a military march and flypast in the capital Tiblisi.

Georgia adopted the Act of Independence on May 26, 1918 and thus became the Democratic Republic of Georgia following the 1917 Russia Revolution.

In 1991, Georgia emerged as an independent state from a collapsing Soviet Union.

