George Lillikas involved in serious accident

George Lillikas and his wife were involved in a serious accident when their car overturned at the Nicosia-Limassol highway, near Kornos. Fortunately they were only slightly injured.

As George Lillikas told philenews, he and his wife were coming to Nicosia from Limassol but due to the heavy rain, at some point he lost control of his vehicle. As a result the car overturned in a nearby field.

Passers-by saw the accident and informed the Police and an ambulance that transferred them to the Nicosia General Hospital.