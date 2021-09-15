InsiderBusinessGEO. PAVLIDES GROUP - Yesterday’s heritage, eyes fixed on the future

GEO. PAVLIDES GROUP – Yesterday’s heritage, eyes fixed on the future

Geo Pavlides Group set out in 1929 when Georgios Pavlides (founder of the Group) began his commercial activities.

Following the end of WW2 in 1945, Pavlides made a life decision, marking the starting point of the story – he establishes Geo Pavlides Ltd.

And he launched its business activity by taking over the import to Cyprus and sales of Chevrolet and Vauxhall, as a representative of American automotive industry General Motors.

Read the full story here: https://xryseseteries.philenews.com/en/pavlides/

(An academic recording that makes history, supported by RCB)

By Annie Charalambous
