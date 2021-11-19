GENIKES INSURANCE: A company keeping up with the times for 70 years

InsiderBusinessGENIKES INSURANCE: A company keeping up with the times for 70 years

Insurance
The insurance sector keeps changing over time and insurers find themselves in need to keep up with changes, be flexible and constantly adapt their operational model.

Genikes Insurance has been a good example of this for seven decades, showcasing their resilience and results without compromising their reliability.

In the early 1950s market needs provided fertile ground for the establishment of a local insurance company.

At the time, no less than 55 foreign insurance firms were active on the island and the Bank of Cyprus Executive Board decided to fill that void.

Read full report here: https://xryseseteries.philenews.com/en/genikes/

(An academic recording that makes history, supported by RCB)

By Annie Charalambous
