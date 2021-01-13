News Local General instructions for the public regarding Moderna vaccine

General instructions for the public regarding Moderna vaccine

The COVID-19 vaccination will reduce the risk of a person contracting SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Like all medicines, no vaccine is completely effective and it takes a few weeks after vaccination for the body to build up protection. Even after vaccination, the person must continue to apply the usual practices of personal hygiene and protection, such as frequent hand washing, keeping social distance and using a face mask.

Some people may still get COVID-19 despite having been vaccinated, but this should lessen the severity of any infection. The administration of two (2) doses of the vaccine will reduce the possibility of an individual becoming seriously ill or dying.

The vaccine cannot cause COVID-19 disease in the person being vaccinated.

Also:

Before leaving the Vaccination Center after vaccination with the 1st dose of the vaccine, make sure you get an appointment for the 2nd dose of the vaccine.

For better protection you need to get vaccinated with both (2) doses of the vaccine.

After getting vaccinated with the 1st dose of the vaccine you will be given a COVID-19 Vaccination Card which you will need to present at your appointment for the 2nd dose.

Like all medicines, vaccines can cause side effects. Most of these are mild and short-term, and not everyone gets them. Even if you do have symptoms after the 1st dose, you still need to have the 2nd dose which will give you better protection against the virus.

Common side effects of COVID-19 mRNA Moderna include:

  • pain/swelling/redness at the injection site
  • chills
  • tiredness
  • headache
  • nausea, vomiting
  • muscle or joint pain
  • fever
  • enlarged lymph nodes

These symptoms normally last less than a week. If your symptoms seem to get worse or if you are concerned, call your Personal Doctor.

