Michalis Andoniou, General Director of the Employers and Industrialists Federation has tested positive for covid, as he disclosed himself on social media.

‘I confirm a report made public by my dear friend and classmate Victoras Papadopoulos (note: former director of the Presidents’ Office) that I tested positive for Covid this morning. I hope that all my contacts are well and I haven’t caused anyone suffering. My schedule over the next few days will turn to virtual, Andoniou wrote on Twitter.