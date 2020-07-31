News World GDP down by -12.1% in the euro area and by -11.9% in...

GDP down by -12.1% in the euro area and by -11.9% in the EU in Q2 of 2020, inflation at +0.4% in July

Surplus of 4.8% of GDP according to preliminary General Government fiscal results for January-November 2019 period

In the second quarter 2020, still marked by Covid-19 containment measures in most Member States, seasonally adjusted GDP decreased by 12.1% in the euro area and by 11.9% in the EU, compared with the previous quarter, according to a preliminary flash estimate published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

These were by far the sharpest declines observed since time series started in 1995. In the first quarter of 2020, GDP had decreased by 3.6% in the euro area and by 3.2% in the EU. These preliminary GDP flash estimates are based on data sources that are incomplete and subject to further revisions under the Covid-19 containment measures.

The next estimates for the second quarter of 2020 will be released on 14 August 2020.
Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP decreased by 15.0% in the euro area and by 14.4% in the EU in the second quarter of 2020, after -3.1% and -2.5% respectively in the previous quarter.

These were also by far the sharpest declines since time series started in 1995.
Among the Member States, for which data are available for the second quarter 2020, Spain (-18.5%) recorded the highest decline compared to the previous quarter, followed by Portugal (-14.1%) and France (-13.8%). Lithuania (-5.1%) recorded the lowest decline.
No data were made available for Greece and Cyprus.

Meanwhile, in July 2020, Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 0.4%, up from 0.3% in June according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In Cyprus inflation is expected at -2.1%, from -2.2% in June and in Greece to remain unchanged at -1.9.%.

Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, food, alcohol & tobacco is expected to have the highest annual rate in July with a 2.0%, compared with 3.2% in June, followed by non-energy industrial goods with a 1.7%, compared with 0.2% in June, services with a 0.9%, compared with 1.2% in June and energy with a -8.3% compared with -9.3% in June.

Source: Eurostat

By Maria Bitar
