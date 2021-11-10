Gas prices per 10 kilo cylinder record alarming increase

NewsLocalGas prices per 10 kilo cylinder record alarming increase

Gas prices per 10 kilo cylinder have recorded an alarming increase in recent days ranging between €12 and €15.50, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

The huge fluctuation of €3.50 per cylinder has alarmed the Ministry of Commerce and Industry which is to act shortly – upon completion of the price observatory now in progress.

The Ministry, which decided to monitor the market closely since last September, conducts a monthly market survey of 168 basic consumer goods.

Significant exclusions are found between the products at  various points of sale, and the government has decided to take additional measures. Such as publishing names of companies and products so that the consumer gets a  complete market picture.

For the first time in October, the sale price of LPG was included in the observatory since there is an alarming  increase by 27% since last June. This is based on the Consumer Price Index of the Statistical Service.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
