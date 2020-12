An explosion took place at midnight on Saturday sparked by a gas cylinder attached to an oven in a home in the village of Dimes, Limassol district.

As a result, an 80-year-old woman living there suffered first and second degree burns on her face and other parts of her body, police said on Sunday.

The woman was rushed to hospital in Nicosia where she is being treated in the intensive care unit. Her condition is considered to be critical, according to medical staff.