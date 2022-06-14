NewsLocal“Gardens of the Future” from Cyprus receives European award

The project “Gardens of the Future” from Cyprus was one of two winners of the public vote selected to join a total of 18 projects awarded with one of the New European Bauhaus prizes, announced at the end of the New European Bus festival.

The 18 projects, which during a special ceremony were awarded a prize by Commissioner for Innovation Mariya Gabriel and Commissioner for Cohesion Elisa Ferreira, are inspiring new examples of the transformations that the new European Bauhaus aims to bring to our everyday lives, living spaces and experiences.

In total, 1,100 projects applied for the awards this year. Four prizes were awarded in each of the four categories, each including prizes for completed projects and ‘rising stars’ for ideas from young talent aged 30 or younger.

Gardens of the Future aims to enable locals become agro-entrepreneurs in the heart of Nicosia, so that the city can become a catalyst for sustainable action and position Nicosia as a role-model city.

