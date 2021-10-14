Garden closing with Monsieur Doumani at Technopolis, 20 on October 17

The Technopolis 20 outdoor events finish with the yearly concert of the popular Cypriot band Monsieur Doumani in the garden, on Sunday, October 17 at 8pm. The multi-award-winning group Monsieur Doumani will present songs from their three studio albums, as well as songs from their upcoming fourth album Pissourin, to be released in early September 2021 on Glitterbeat Records.

Described by the Guardian as ‘one of the most entertaining, confident and inventive groups in the scene’, multi-award winning group Monsieur Doumani, was formed in 20212 in Nicosia. Coming from different musical backgrounds, but influenced by the Cypriot tradition at various levels, Monsieur Doumani compose music that draws inspiration from the contemporary Cypriot society as well as from the shaky conditions of our era. The original identity of the project was determined by the adaptation of Cypriot traditional pieces, with a special contemporary colour in sound and mood, forming a style distinctively of their own.

Their live appearances in festivals and venues across the world (WOMEX, WOMAD, FMM Sines, Sziget, Rudolstadt, Havana World Music Fest, Sur Jahan India, Konzerthaus Vienna, Paradiso, MUPA etc) have been very well-received by diverse audiences and their music has been presented on radio and TV stations around the globe.

During their 9-year career Monsieur Doumani have received many awards including the ‘Best Group Award’ in Songlines Music Awards 2019 and the ‘Critics Award’ in Andrea Parodi World Music Awards. They have also been awarded with the German Records Critics Award (Preis der deutschen Schallplattenkritik) for their album ‘Angathin’, which has also been awarded as “Best Album of 2018” in the Transglobal World Music Charts.

Monsieur Doumani have released 3 studio albums which gained them their worldwide recognition. At the moment they are working towards their upcoming fourth album Pissourin, to be released in early September 2021 on Glitterbeat Records.

Antonis Antoniou (Tzouras, Vocals, Electronics), Demetris Yiasemides (Trombone, Flute), Andys Skordis (Guitar, Loops, Backing Vocals).

