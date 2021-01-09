Garbage, broken equipment and torn furniture dumped in the open – PHOTOS

Citizens with no environmental conscience keep dumping in the open garbage and whatever else is of no use in their homes – from broken equipment to torn furniture.

And they have managed to turn urban areas in Cyprus into shameful landfills, with Limassol and Larnaca presenting the ugliest pictures, Philenews reported on Saturday.

The western and northern areas of Limassol are full of bulky torn apart items of all kinds along with all sorts of garbage. The picture is exceptionally ugly in areas of Polemidia, Ypsonas and Palodia.

Philenews pictures also present an unacceptable situation prevailing in the northern area of ​​the new Limassol Hospital.

Garbage and junk is scattered all around and the problem is exacerbated at night in the area of ​​Agios Silas because some people burn tires, residents there have said.

In Larnaca, the biggest problem appears to be in Dromolaxia-Meneou area where people said garbage and torn furniture and broken electrical equipment pile up almost as close as the home verandas.