News Local Garbage, broken equipment and torn furniture dumped in the open - PHOTOS

Garbage, broken equipment and torn furniture dumped in the open – PHOTOS

Citizens with no environmental conscience keep dumping in the open garbage and whatever else is of no use in their homes – from broken equipment to torn furniture.

And they have managed to turn urban areas in Cyprus into shameful landfills, with Limassol and Larnaca presenting the ugliest pictures, Philenews reported on Saturday.

The western and northern areas of Limassol are full of bulky torn apart items of all kinds along with all sorts of garbage. The picture is exceptionally ugly in areas of Polemidia, Ypsonas and Palodia.

3793809220034000 skoupidia

Philenews pictures also present  an unacceptable situation prevailing in the northern area of ​​the new Limassol Hospital.

Garbage and junk is scattered all around and the problem is exacerbated at night in the area of ​​Agios Silas because some people burn tires, residents there have said.

In Larnaca, the biggest problem appears to be in Dromolaxia-Meneou area where people said garbage and torn furniture and broken electrical equipment pile up almost as close as the home verandas.

3793815359726000 larnaca

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articlePolice launch new investigation into Morphou Bishop’s provocative acts
Next articleAirbus keeps top spot in coronavirus-blighted jet market

Top Stories

World

Greece submits bill on western territorial waters extension

Annie Charalambous -
Greece's conservative government has submitted a bill to parliament to extend the western limit of its territorial waters in the Ionian Sea to 12...
Read more
Local

Hours before new lockdown, economy support measures announced – UPDATED

Annie Charalambous -
Hours before Cyprus goes into a new lockdown to quell rising covid-19 infections, the government on Saturday announced additional support schemes for affected businesses...
Read more
World

Indonesian plane feared to have crashed with 62 aboard

Annie Charalambous -
A Sriwijaya Air plane with 62 people on board lost contact after taking off from Indonesia's capital Jakarta on a domestic flight on Saturday and rescuers...
Read more
Local

Two ways to get movement by exception authorisation during lockdown

Annie Charalambous -
As of Sunday morning when the island enters a new lockdown so as to contain the spread of the coronavirus, citizens will have two...
Read more
Local

CyTA won’t suspend services because of unpaid bills up until January 31

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus Telecommunications Authority on Saturday announced that services won’t be suspended because of unpaid bills up until January 31 when the island’s new lockdown...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Hours before new lockdown, economy support measures announced – UPDATED

Annie Charalambous -
Hours before Cyprus goes into a new lockdown to quell rising covid-19 infections, the government on Saturday announced additional support schemes for affected businesses...
Read more
Local

Two ways to get movement by exception authorisation during lockdown

Annie Charalambous -
As of Sunday morning when the island enters a new lockdown so as to contain the spread of the coronavirus, citizens will have two...
Read more
Local

CyTA won’t suspend services because of unpaid bills up until January 31

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus Telecommunications Authority on Saturday announced that services won’t be suspended because of unpaid bills up until January 31 when the island’s new lockdown...
Read more
Local

Police issue 77 fines for violation of measures to curb coronavirus

Annie Charalambous -
Police issued a total of 77 fines all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros