G7 protesters call for more effort from leaders for worldwide peace

Pro-climate protestors on Saturday (June 25) demanded a greater effort for peace and more measures against climate change ahead of the G7 summit.

Gathering in Munich, protestors held up signs and banners that called the head of states of seven of the world’s most advanced economies to action.

The summit is due to start on Sunday, June 26, and runs till Tuesday, June 28.

“If you look at the G7 states, all they do is create profit and everything else has a lower priority. Our health is a lower priority, our security is a lower priority and climate is also a lower priority,” one protestor, Nico Wagner told Reuters-TV.

The protest was attended by roughly 1.500 people, significantly less than previously expected. It was held at the Theresienwiese, known for hosting the annual Munich Oktoberfest.

(Reuters)