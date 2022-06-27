NewsWorldG7 aims to raise $600 billion to counter China's Belt and Road

G7 aims to raise $600 billion to counter China’s Belt and Road

Observers See Amicable Spirit Among G7 Leaders At Last Working Session Of First Day Of Summit

On Sunday evening (June 26) the G7 leaders gathered for a last working session of the day at the secluded Castle Elmau in the south of Germany. Throughout the day leaders have demonstrated and praised the unity of the group. They announced to mobilise 600 billion dollars from the G7 by 2027 for an infrastructure and sustainable development initiative and stressed they wanted “to show the world that democracies, when they work together, provide the single best path to deliver results for our people and people all over the world”, as President of EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen said earlier in the day.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had won public praise from U.S. President Joe Biden when he said it was “in no small part because of you” that the West had stuck together against Russia four months after the invasion of Ukraine. France’s Emmanuel Macron and Britain’s Boris Johnson were all smiles at a G7 summit after clashing last year over sausages and submarines. However, the disputes over Brexit were not even coming up at bilateral talks focused mainly on Ukraine.

(Reuters)

