The Police in Limassol are investigating a case of a G3 rifle that has been stolen from the house of a 48-year-old man between 18.00-05.30 (5-6 January 2022). The man filed a complaint saying his house was broken into and the rifle as other objects were stolen.

An officer and members of the Limassol CID visited the scene and ascertained that the kitchen door had been opened with a sharp object.