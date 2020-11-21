News World G20 to discuss post-pandemic world, back debt relief

G20 to discuss post-pandemic world, back debt relief

European Council President Charles Michel, Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and other leaders are seen on a screen before the start of the virtual G20 meeting hosted by Saudi Arabia, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium November 21, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool

Leaders of the 20 biggest world economies (G20) will debate this weekend how to deal with the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic that has caused a global recession and how to manage the recovery once the coronavirus is under control.

High on the agenda are purchases and global distribution of vaccines, drugs and tests for low-income countries that cannot afford such expenses themselves. The European Union will urge the G20 on Saturday to invest $4.5 billion to help.

“The main theme will be to step up global cooperation to address the pandemic,” said a senior G20 official taking part in the preparations for the two-day summit, chaired by Saudi Arabia and held virtually because of the pandemic.

In his opening remarks to G20 leaders, 84-year-old Saudi ruler King Salman bin Abdulaziz stressed the need for equitable access to the tools to combat COVID-19, including vaccines.

“We must work to create the conditions for affordable and equitable access to these tools for all peoples. At the same time, we must prepare better for any future pandemic,” he told the group via video link.

To prepare for the future, the EU will propose a treaty on pandemics.

“An international treaty would help us respond more quickly and in a more coordinated manner,” the chairman of EU leaders Charles Michel will tell the G20 on Sunday.

While the global economy is recovering from the depths of the crisis earlier this year, momentum is slowing in countries with resurging infection rates, the recovery is uneven and the pandemic is likely to leave deep scars, the International Monetary Fund said in a report for the G20 summit.

Especially vulnerable are poor and highly indebted countries in the developing world, which are “on the precipice of financial ruin and escalating poverty, hunger and untold suffering”, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday.

To address this, the G20 will endorse a plan to extend a debt servicing moratorium for developing countries by six months to mid-2021, with a possibility of a further extension, said a draft G20 communique seen by Reuters.

European members of the G20 are likely to push for more.

“More debt relief is needed,” Michel told reporters on Friday.

Debt relief for Africa will be an important theme of the Italian presidency of the G20 in 2021.

TRADE AND CLIMATE CHANGE

European nations in the G20 will also seek fresh impetus to the stalled reform of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), hoping to capitalise on the upcoming change of U.S. administration.

“We must also continue to support the global economy and reopen our economies and borders to facilitate the mobility of trade and people,” King Salman said.

Earlier on Saturday, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment, Khalid al-Falih, said this year’s crisis had highlighted the importance of multilateral organisations.

“The G20, its essence, is activating multilateralism, and of course this has taken a backseat over the last few years,” Falih said.

Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump favoured bilateral trade deals over working through international bodies.

The change of U.S. leadership also raises hopes of a more concerted effort at G20 level to fight climate change.

Following the example of the European Union, already half of the G20 members, including Japan, China, South Korea and South Africa, plan to become climate- or at least carbon-neutral by 2050 or soon after.

Under Trump, the United States pulled out of the Paris Agreement on fighting climate change, but the decision is likely to be reversed by President-elect Joe Biden.

“We expect, of course, new momentum from the new U.S. administration on this issue, thanks to the President-elect’s declaration that the U.S. would join the Paris Agreement once again,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

To help finance the fight again climate change the EU will push for the G20 to agree on common global standards on what constitutes “green” investment.

This would help attract the massive private investment needed because many investment funds are keen to invest in environmentally sustainable projects, but there is no agreed way of selecting them. The EU is already working on such standards to have them in place by 2022.

(Reuters)

Pictured: European Council President Charles Michel, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and other leaders are seen on a screen before the start of the virtual G20 meeting hosted by Saudi Arabia, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium November 21, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleNicosia: Police launch investigation into serious motorcycle accident
Next articleBritain and Canada sign post-Brexit rollover trade deal

Top Stories

Local

Health Ministry reports 245 new PCR cases on Saturday

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry announced 245 new Coronavirus cases out of 7,235 PCR tests on Saturday and another 79 from rapid antigen tests. A total of...
Read more
Local

15 rapid antigen testing sites to operate island-wide on Sunday

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry issued on Saturday the list of the locations island-wide where the general population can take a rapid antigen test on Sunday,...
Read more
Local

Greek Cypriots in Rizokarpaso test positive to Covid-19

Josephine Koumettou -
Seven Greek-Cypriots tested positive to Coronavirus at the Turkish-held Rizokarpaso primary school, the CNA reports. Two are a teacher and a cleaner living in the...
Read more
World

Britain and Canada sign post-Brexit rollover trade deal

Josephine Koumettou -
Britain and Canada struck a rollover trade deal on Saturday to protect the flow of $27 billion-worth of goods and services between them after...
Read more
World

G20 to discuss post-pandemic world, back debt relief

Josephine Koumettou -
Leaders of the 20 biggest world economies (G20) will debate this weekend how to deal with the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic that has caused a...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Britain and Canada sign post-Brexit rollover trade deal

Josephine Koumettou -
Britain and Canada struck a rollover trade deal on Saturday to protect the flow of $27 billion-worth of goods and services between them after...
Read more
World

Violence erupts in Brazil after Black man beaten to death at Carrefour store

Josephine Koumettou -
More than 1,000 demonstrators attacked a Carrefour Brasil supermarket in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre on Friday after security guards beat to...
Read more
World

Two weeks after Biden named President-elect, Trump faces stinging setbacks

Josephine Koumettou -
Joe Biden on Saturday reached the two-week mark since becoming president-elect, with President Donald Trump stinging from back-to-back setbacks in his desperate, unprecedented bid...
Read more
World

Eight COVID-19 ICU beds unoccupied in Thessaloniki, 45 in Attica

gavriella -
A total of 1,220  ICU beds are available throughout the country, of which 1,000 are occupied and 220 vacant. The non-COVID-19 ICU beds now number...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros