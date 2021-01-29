G/C and T/C parties urge leaders to show will for solution based on UNSC resolutions

Leaders and representatives of Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot political parties urge the leaders of the two communities in Cyprus to demonstrate in practice the necessary political will for the resumption of substantive negotiations and reaching of a just and lasting solution of the Cyprus problem based on the relevant resolutions of the UNSC, international law and the EU acquis, values and principles.

According to the Embassy of the Slovak Republic in Nicosia, under the auspices of which the bicommunal meetings take place, in their joint communique it is stated that “the leaders and representatives of G/C and T/C political parties participating at the bi-communal meetings at the Ledra Palace Hotel met on Friday through a video tele conference in order to refresh the dialogue and contribute to the relaxation of Cypriot society after overcoming the first wave of pandemic of the coronavirus disease”.

The joint communique of the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot parties adds that in view of the informal five-party meeting to be convened in March, “we call upon the two leaders to examine and highlight ways of cooperation and solidarity between the two communities – especially in view of the ongoing pandemic crisis – and avoid any negative rhetoric and actions that undermine the efforts to restart the negotiation process for the reunification of our common homeland”.

“We urge them to demonstrate in practice the necessary political will for the resumption of substantive negotiations and the reaching of a just and lasting solution of the Cyprus problem based on the relevant resolutions of the UNSC, the International Law and the EU acquis, values and principles,” they stress in their joint communique.

They also welcome “the right decision of the Government of the Republic of Cyprus, carried out by the Bi-communal Technical Committee on Health in mediating for the supply of vaccines to the Turkish Cypriot community. Its work shows that the path of cooperation and solidarity between the two communities is beneficial for all Cypriots in order to confront the challenges we face due to the current pandemic, but also beyond.”

Therefore, they add, “we reiterate that the proper function of all bi-communal committees is imperative and express our intent to remain engaged with their work in our future meetings.”

The Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot parties note that “taking into account the sufferings of the Turkish Cypriot workers working at Greek Cypriot companies and establishments, who need to move from one side of the island to the other almost on a daily basis, the parties demand from the Bi-communal Technical Committee on Health to initiate planning of the vaccination of these people to be handled as an urgent priority, and to be realised as soon as possible.”

“We stress with concern that the passive passage of time is consolidating partition and undermining the vital interests of the people of Cyprus as a whole,” they continue.

The next meeting of the leaders and the representatives of the political parties will be held in the second half of February according to the epidemiological situation on the island, their joint communique concludes.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. The latest UN backed round of talks took place in 2017, in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana, but failed to yield any results. UNSG Antonio Guterres has said that he intends to convene an informal conference on Cyprus (5+1) in early March.

