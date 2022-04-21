Further relaxations on Covid measures as of Good Friday and from May 15

There are no restrictions on the number of people at house gatherings over Holy Easter holidays and no SafePass requirement for outdoor venues as of Good Friday.

And this is just part of further relaxations on the coronavirus measures that the Cabinet has approved amid an improved epidemiological picture.

However, Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela also warned that the lifting of measures does not mean the end of the pandemic.

The country’s positivity rate has dropped to 0.6 per cent while the daily number of coronavirus cases – now announced on a weekly basis every Friday – have also decreased.

Meanwhile, further relaxations were announced from May 15, including the abolition of SafePass in all areas excluding indoor spaces of restaurants, cafés, bars and nightclubs.

As well as nursing homes, hospitals, clinics and rehabilitation centres.

Moreover, visits to nursing homes, hospitals and 24/7 facilities will be allowed to unvaccinated people and those who have not recovered from the virus in the last three months with a 48-hour rapid test or 72-hour PCR test.

And self-isolation will no longer be required for closed contacts regardless of their vaccination status or whether they had contracted the virus in the last three months. Instead, close contacts will be advised to get tested.