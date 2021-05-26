Further relaxations expected as of 1st June – Decisions tomorrow

NewsLocalFurther relaxations expected as of 1st June – Decisions tomorrow

The Council of Ministers is expected to decide on further relaxation of measures for COVID-19, as of 1st June.

As a relevant source said, Cyprus will stop prohibitions in the movement of citizens, since the epidemiological data has improved.

Besides, as has already announced by the relevant Ministry, as of 1st June the operation of restaurants inside will be permitted while nightclubs will open as of 10 June.

More over the presence of people in churches will increase by 50% according to the space.i

As of 14 June, lunch of dinner, for 150 people inside or 280 people outside will be permitted as well as a cocktail for 250 people outside.

The third phase begins 15 June and according to the Health Ministry the number of people outside will increase from 250 to 350.

