Further relaxation of Covid measures ruled out – for at least 2 weeks

The island’s scientific advisory committee on Covid-19 has put the brakes – at least for a couple of weeks – on further relaxation of protective measures because of the prevailing epidemiological picture.

This is what Philenews reported on Tuesday, adding that 30 new coronavirus hospital admissions were reported just over the past weekend.

And with the average age of hospitalised ones being 70 the need for a fourth vaccine – at least for the elderly – becomes more urgent than ever, according to insiders.

The possibility of further relaxations will be reviewed in two weeks with Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas will submit the health experts’ proposals for approval by the Cabinet later on Tuesday.

Some members of the committee were reported to be in favour of small relaxations – including doing away with mandatory outdoor masking.

As well as reducing testing frequency and relaxing some SafePass requirements.

But others believe the number of daily cases is very high, and that new relaxations will give the impression that the pandemic is ending which is not the case.

On Monday evening, the Health Ministry announced one death from Covid-19, along with 5,286 new cases.

By Annie Charalambous
Taste

