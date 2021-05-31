Further easing of Covid restrictions in place in Cyprus on June 1st

Further easing of COVID restrictions will be in place in Cyprus from June 1st onwards, based on the decisions taken by the Council of Ministers on May 27, 2021.

According to an announcement issued by the Ministry of Health, from June 1, the maximum number of persons who are allowed to be present in houses increase from 10 to 20, including permanent residents and minors.

In addition, more than 20 persons are allowed to be present in houses only for weddings and baptisms and provided that prior permission from the Health Services of the Ministry of Health on the basis of the relevant protocol.

Also, the number of people allowed indoors in public places, such as religious places of worship, casinos, conference and trade fair venues, theatres, amphitheatres and other performing arts venues is set at 50% of the capacity of each venue. Persons over 12 will need to have SafePass.

Weddings, baptisms and funerals will be allowed, provided that the presence of people inside the place where the ceremony takes place does not exceed 50% of its capacity. People 12 years and older must have a SafePass. Persons over 12 also need to have SafePass.

It will also be allowed to organise social events, such as weddings, baptisms, graduation parties, etc., in restaurants, event and reception areas, hotels and tourist accommodations, nightclubs, entertainment centres and music and dance venues, under the following conditions:

150 people indoors for lunch or dinner, or

280 people outdoors for lunch or dinner

250 people at any time only outdoors for a reception/cocktail party

All indoor attendees aged over 12 must have a SafePass.

From June 1, the operation of all private tuition centres and private training centres will be allowed, including social activities, according to the capacity of each room of the premises and with a minimum number of physical presence, if the premises manager wishes, 7 people, including the trainer.

SafePass for people over 12 is required for tutorials and indoor social activities.

According to the government decisions, conferences and trade fairs will be allowed at 50% of the capacity of the premises. For indoors, SafePass must be presented by all persons aged over 12. Casinos will operate with a capacity not exceeding 50% of the premises, while indoors, SafePass must be presented by all persons aged over 12.

Indoor and outdoor playgrounds, Luna parks and thematic parks will also be allowed to operate without the organisation of social events.

Finally, the announcement notes that the physical presence of employees in private service companies will be allowed, as well as in departments and services of the public and wider public sector, with the exception of essential services, will not exceed 50% of the total number of employees.