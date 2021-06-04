Further easing of coronavirus restrictions in place as from Friday

Further easing of Covid-19 restrictions are in place as from Friday due to the improved epidemiological picture in Cyprus, according to a decree issued by the Health Minister.

Specifically, movement of persons is allowed till 3 in the morning if they attend weddings provided they can present evidence, that is an invitation.

Gambling and betting companies can now operate but in compliance with relevant protocols and with the use of tablecloths indoors plus presentation of a SafePass by all in attendance.

Events in playgrounds, amusement parks and theme parks are also allowed as long as a SafePass is presented.

Events in these venues were set to be allowed on June 16 but the date has been moved forward.

The decree also provides that the new relaxations are possible because the country’s coronavirus vaccination program is progressing satisfactorily.

By Tuesday, June 1, 54.1% of the adult received the first dose of the vaccine and 31.9% completed the vaccination regimen.