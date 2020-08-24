News Local Further clarifications on new coronavirus measures announced by Government

Further clarifications on new coronavirus measures announced by Government

In order to limit social gatherings which promote intense social interaction and to control the spread of the coronavirus, the Council of Ministers, decided on August 21 the issuance of a Decree setting the maximum number of people attending private gatherings at 50 persons till at least January 15, 2021.

Therefore, the permissible maximum number of 50 persons should be observed in gatherings such as the following:

• Birthday parties (children’s or adult) in homes, playgrounds, parks etc, except those organised in restaurants.

• Parties in beaches, swimming pools (private or public), or yachts.

• Private house parties.

• Receptions/Cocktail parties in homes or other establishments of private or public use.

• Luncheons/Dinners in homes.

• Memorials.

• Familial/Friendly gatherings at homes.

• Cultural events, such as theatre, music, dance, art etc exhibitions, other than those held in open-air amphitheatres or indoor theatres.

• Contests.

• Events of cultural, sport, or other nature clubs and associations except restaurants.

• Any other form of mass gatherings that promote the gathering and contact of a large number of people at the same time in the same space.

It is noted, that in any event the organisers and/or those in charge of the premises should keep a list of attendees which should be delivered to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health to facilitate tracing, in case of detection of new coronavirus cases.

By Maria Bitar
