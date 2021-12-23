Furious President won’t veto budget bill also providing dismissal of four aides

A furious President Anastasiades will sign the 2022 state budget bill despite controversial amendments providing that the employment of four associates will be terminated at the end of his administration’s term.

Because, he explained in a letter sent to the House President on Wednesday, sending back the voted by majority bill would be against the public interest.

Nonetheless, the President noted that he still believes the bill is violating the constitution but vetoing it would imply unpredictable fiscal and economic consequences.

The dismissed four presidential associates — previously contract workers – had been granted permanent civil servant status by the administration.

The four were described as secretarial staff, working for the Presidency since 2013.

One of the individuals concerned is Anastasiades’ niece even though she is not named. Three of them are personal assistants, the fourth an IT officer.

The specific amendments were approved with the votes of MPs from opposition Akel, Diko and Green party but also from Dipa deputies who refused to toe the party line.

Dipa, a splinter party from centre Diko, is known to be affiliated with the Presidency.