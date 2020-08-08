News World Furious Lebanese count their losses from blast, demonstration later today

Furious Lebanese count their losses from blast, demonstration later today

A general view of the area damaged by a massive explosion and a blast wave, in Beirut, Lebanon August 5, 2020 in this picture obtained from social media. Picture taken with a drone. Instagram/ @Rabzthecopter/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

 

As Beirut mourns its dead and grapples with the scale of rebuilding after this week’s massive blast, some Lebanese activists planned to demonstrate in the city later today, angered by the government’s response to the disaster.

Tuesday’s port explosion, the biggest in Beirut’s history, killed 157 people, injured 5,000 and destroyed a swathe of the city.

Some residents, struggling to clean up shattered homes, complain the state they see as corrupt – there had been months of protests against the government’s handling of a deep economic crisis before this week’s disaster – has let them down again.

By Constantinos Tsintas
