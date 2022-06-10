Funeral of respected Labour Minister Emilianidou on Friday, 11am

A big crowd is expected at the funeral on Friday of much-respected Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou who died unexpectedly after suffering cerebral aneurism last month.

The funeral will take place at Ayia Sofia church in Strovolos, Nicosia, at 11am with President Nicos Anastasiades set to deliver the eulogy. She will lie in state between 8am and 10am.

On Thursday, the President and all Cabinet members signed the book of condolences at her office for over nine years in the Ministry.

People will be able to sign the book from 8am to 3pm on Friday.

At the same time, three days of mourning in honour of Emilianidou were announced by Cabinet on Wednesday.

Cabinet also decided that Emilianidou will be buried with the honours of a government minister and that the state will pay for the funeral.