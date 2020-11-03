News World Funeral of Montenegro's Metropolitan Amfilohije could cause covid-19 surge

Funeral of Montenegro’s Metropolitan Amfilohije could cause covid-19 surge

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB Clergy pay respect over the coffin of Metropolitan Amfilohije Radovic, the top cleric of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during his funeral service in Podgorica, Montenegro, November 1, 2020. REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Montenegro’s health officials have warned that the number of coronavirus infections could rise steeply because of mass gatherings during Sunday’s funeral of the Serbian Orthodox Church’s top bishop Metropolitan Amfilohije.
Thousands turned out to mourn him despite the fact that open-air public gatherings of more than 100 people are banned in Montenegro, and only priests and family members are allowed to attend funerals.
Mourners were seen approaching Amfilohije’s open casket and kissing the cleric’s hands or forehead. And despite warnings, most of them were not wearing masks or observing social distancing, either. The situation in Montenegro is already alarming.
Metropolitan Amfilohije, 82, died from pneumonia after contracting the coronavirus several weeks ago.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleDoctors, nurses sent to old people’s Home flooded with covid infections
Next articleEconomic activity in Cyprus to recover in 2021 – survey

Top Stories

Local

Passengers to print tags, drop off their luggage at airports

gavriella -
The passengers at both the Larnaca and Paphos Airports will be able to print tags for their luggage and then drop their suitcases off...
Read more
Local

Second distribution of flu vaccines

gavriella -
The second batch of flu vaccines have arrived in Cyprus and is expected to be distributed to GPs of the National Health System shortly....
Read more
Local

Huge coffee shop at D’ Avila Bastion of Eleftheria Square

gavriella -
Coffee shop and restaurant owners working in the part of the Nicosia within the walls are concerned having heard that the area to be...
Read more
Local

Closure of “Makedonia” airport in Salonica affects 20 flights to and from Cyprus

Annie Charalambous -
The closure of “Makedonia” Airport in Salonica due to increased measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Greece will affect a total...
Read more
Local

Cyprus must take steps necessary to deny port access to Russian naval vessels-US official

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus has not yet taken the steps necessary to deny port access to Russian naval vessels, US Assistant Secretary for Political-Military Affairs R. Clarke...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

After tumultuous campaign, an uneasy American electorate heads to the polls

Annie Charalambous -
Americans head to the polls on Tuesday to conclude a bitter and divisive U.S. election campaign, as Republican President Donald Trump seeks to overcome...
Read more
World

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 46.73 million

Annie Charalambous -
More than 46.73 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,202,824​ have died, according to a Reuters...
Read more
World

Reaction to “repulsive terror” attacks in the Austrian capital, Vienna

Annie Charalambous -
Gunmen attacked six locations in Vienna on Monday evening starting outside the main synagogue, killing two people and wounding at least 14 in what...
Read more
World

Death toll climbs to 100 from devastating Aegean quake

Annie Charalambous -
The death toll from Friday's earthquake in the Aegean Sea has reached 100, with the deaths of 98 people in Turkey's western city of...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros