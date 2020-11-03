Funeral of Montenegro’s Metropolitan Amfilohije could cause covid-19 surge

Montenegro’s health officials have warned that the number of coronavirus infections could rise steeply because of mass gatherings during Sunday’s funeral of the Serbian Orthodox Church’s top bishop Metropolitan Amfilohije.

Thousands turned out to mourn him despite the fact that open-air public gatherings of more than 100 people are banned in Montenegro, and only priests and family members are allowed to attend funerals.

Mourners were seen approaching Amfilohije’s open casket and kissing the cleric’s hands or forehead. And despite warnings, most of them were not wearing masks or observing social distancing, either. The situation in Montenegro is already alarming.

Metropolitan Amfilohije, 82, died from pneumonia after contracting the coronavirus several weeks ago.