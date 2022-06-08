Funeral of highly respected Labour Minister Emilianidou on Friday

The funeral of highly-respected Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou, 68, who died in a private hospital in Athens on Monday after suffering a cerebral aneurysm three weeks ago will take place in Nicosia on Friday.

The repatriation of her body is to take place on Wednesday afternoon, according to an official announcement.

The President of the Republic has decided to suspend all his public activities until the day of the funeral as flags on government buildings will fly at half-mast.

Moreover, at the scheduled Cabinet meeting on Wednesday decisions will be taken on the honors the state will bestow on Emilianidou, according to an official announcement.

Appointed by President Nicos Anastasiades in 2013, low-profile and highly efficient Emilianidou was widely respected as a minister who was trusted by unions and employers organisations.

The President in his own personal Twitter account has expressed deep emotion over the loss of Emilianidou.

Born on September 2, 1954 in Nicosia, Zeta Emilianidou earned her degree in law from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki.

She also has a diploma in marketing management from the Cyprus Institute of Marketing. She was a career civil servant before being appointed minister.

She leaves behind her son Achilleas and siblings Doros and Mary.