Funeral of Chasikos on Sunday in the presence of President Anastasiades

The funeral of former Minister Sokratis Chasikos will take place on Sunday in the presence of President Nikos Anastasiades and House Speaker Adamos Adamou.

The funeral will take place in the Holy Church of Saint Nicolas in Episkopio village.

All health measures provided by protocols will be respected and only members of the family plus the President and the House Speaker will be allowed in the church.

The remaining officials and people will attend the service from a specially-designed area outside the church.

The family will not accept condolence. Instead of wreaths they requested that donations be submitted to the anti-cancer associations Arodafnousa and PASYKAF.

The funeral will be broadcast live from Omega channel.

