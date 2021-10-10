Fully vaccinated Cypriots reach 78.9%

NewsLocalFully vaccinated Cypriots reach 78.9%

According to data from the Health Ministry, 81.4% of the adult population received at least the 1st dose of the vaccine against Covid-19. Fully vaccinated adults (18 years and over) reached 78.9%.

Furthermore, 41.6% of people 16 and 17 years of age received at least the 1st dose and 38.6% completed their vaccination. Regarding the 12-15 age group, 27.3% has been vaccinated with at least the 1st dose and 24.3 completed their vaccination.

Regarding the vaccination coverage per district, it seems that Paphos is at 92.4% of the adult population that received at least the 1st dose. Then we have Famagusta and Nicosia with 91.3% and 80.5% respectively and Limassol with 79.9%. In Larnaca vaccination coverage of at least the 1st dose is at 75.8%.

Regarding the 3rd dose, according to data so far, 20,892 people have received the booster jab.

