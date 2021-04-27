Fuel sales in Cyprus in March record annual increase after 13 months

Total fuels sales in March 2020 recorded their first annual increase after 13 consecutive months, pushed upwards by sales in petrol stations.

According to data released today by the Statistical Service of Cyprus (Cystat), in March 2021, the total sales of petroleum products amounted to 108,447 tonnes, recording an increase of 2.5% compared to March 2020, recording its first annual rise since January 2020.

In March 2021, provisions of aviation kerosene by 64.9% year on year, reflecting the continued subdued air traffic as a result of the Covid pandemic, while an increase was recorded in the sales of motor gasoline by 28.8% and road diesel by 30.4%.

Sales from petrol stations recorded an annual rise of 28.8% to 55,565 tonnes, Cystat added.

Compared with February 2021, total sales of petroleum products rose by 28.8%, reflecting increases in in the provisions of marine gasoil (106.7%) and aviation kerosene (20.9%), as well as in the sales of light (165.2%) and heavy (42.2%) fuel oil, asphalt (41.0%), motor gasoline (23.7%) and road diesel (13.8%).

Sales of kerosene declined by 28.2%), heating gasoil by 19.3%) and liquefied petroleum gases (-1.0%, compared with February 2021.

The total stocks of petroleum products at the end of March 2021 recorded a decrease of 19.7% compared to the end of the previous month, Cystat added.

During the period January – March 2021, the total sales of petroleum products recorded a drop of 23.1% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.